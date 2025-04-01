Economy | India's 6.5pc Growth Highest Amongst Advanced, Emerging G20 Nations: Moody's

ETV Bharat / business

India's 6.5pc Growth Highest Amongst Advanced, Emerging G20 Nations: Moody's

New Delhi: Moody's Ratings pegged India's growth at 6.5 per cent this fiscal which was 6.7 in the previous year, yet it said the Asian country will remain as the highest amongst the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, on Tuesday.

The rating agency said the strong going is backed by tax measures and continued monetary easing, and the country will continue to attract capital and withstand any cross-border outflow, in its report on emerging markets.

It said such economies are "exposed to choppy waters" from the churn of US policies and its potential to reshape global capital flows, supply chains, trade and geopolitics. Large EMs (emerging markets) have resources to navigate the turbulence.

Moody's said economic activity in the fastest-growing economies will slow slightly from high levels but remain strong this year and next. In China, it said, exports and investment in infrastructure and priority high-tech sectors remain the main growth drivers, while domestic consumption remains weak.

"India's growth will remain the highest of the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and continued (monetary) easing," the agency said.

It projected inflation to average 4.5 per cent in the current fiscal (April-March), from 4.9 per cent in the last fiscal.

The government in the Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year has hiked I-T rebate to Rs 12 lakh from Rs 7 lakh, which gave tax relief of Rs 1 lakh crore to the middle class.