ETV Bharat / business

India's GDP Likely to Grow at 6.5-7 Percent in 2024-25: Economic Survey

New Delhi : The Government of India tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday. The survey, presented by the Finance Minister, reveals that the Indian economy has bounced back and expanded steadily following the pandemic. Real GDP in FY24 was 20% higher than its level in FY20, a feat achieved by only a handful of major economies.

It reports a reduction in unemployment and calls for stronger government-private sector partnerships and increased private sector investment to balance education and employment. Looking ahead to FY25 and beyond, prospects for robust growth depend on geopolitical, financial market, and climatic conditions, with considerations also given to mental health.

Boost to Economy

The survey highlights that the Government's focus on capital expenditure and sustained momentum in private investment has driven growth in capital formation. Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 9% in real terms in 2023-24. Looking ahead, stronger corporate and bank balance sheets are expected to further boost private investment.

Regarding inflation, the survey notes that inflationary pressures from global challenges, supply chain disruptions, and variable monsoons have been effectively managed through administrative and monetary policy measures. As a result, after averaging 6.7% in FY23, retail inflation decreased to 5.4% in FY24.

Despite expansive public investment, the fiscal balances of the general government have progressively improved. This improvement can be attributed to enhanced tax compliance stemming from procedural reforms, controlled expenditures, and increased digitisation efforts.

The survey outlines that the strategy for achieving financial inclusion has centered on target-based approaches, market development, infrastructure strengthening, innovation and technology, last-mile delivery, consumer protection, and enhancing financial literacy and awareness. It underscores that the country's financial inclusion strategy has prioritized boosting account usage, improving direct benefit transfer flows through these accounts, and promoting digital payments via RuPay cards, UPI, and other means.

Despite expansive public investment, fiscal balances of the general government improved due to enhanced tax compliance, controlled expenditures, and increased digitization efforts.

Inflationary Pressure

In FY24, the majority of States and Union Territories saw reduced inflation rates, with 29 out of 36 recording rates below 6 percent. This trend aligns with the overall decline in average retail inflation across India compared to FY23.

States where food prices are higher typically exhibit elevated rural inflation, reflecting the significant share of food items in the rural consumption basket. Moreover, differences in inflation rates between states are more noticeable in rural areas than in urban areas.

According to the survey, in FY24, effective policy interventions by the Central Government and price stability measures implemented by the Reserve Bank of India kept retail inflation at 5.4 percent — the lowest level since the pandemic. Throughout FY22 and FY23, global inflationary pressures increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and supply disruptions. In India, consumer goods and services saw price hikes influenced by international conflicts and adverse weather conditions affecting food costs.