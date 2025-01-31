ETV Bharat / business

Economic Survey 2024-25: Will Local Governments Allow Suggested Interventions

Policymaking was a linear, if not easier, exercise in both the closed-economy era and three decades of globalisation. That was a time when you could take longer-term views in areas like trade, tariffs, and industrialisation. Not that long-term agenda is missing these days. However, keeping in tune with rising geopolitical uncertainty and increasing geo-economic fragmentation, real-time basis policy tweaking has become more important than ever.

This year’s Economic Survey highlighted the need for apparently small interventions which might end up playing critical roles in ensuring India’s energy security, paving the way for manufacturing growth, creating a more skilled labour force, improving productivity in the agriculture sector, etc.

There is, however, one rider. Many of the suggested changes fall in the purview of states and local governments like municipal corporations.

Local rules

The survey pointed out how restrictive local regulations related to land and land revenue, building bylaws, water and fire safety rules etc, can impact the costs of a small and medium enterprise (MSME). MSMEs form the backbone of the industrial supply line which is crucial for the success of the large industry. Globally the industrial value chain is upwardly mobile. Smaller industries scale up operations with time to optimise costs.

In India, there is a structural disincentive to scale up. The survey pointed out that the compliance cost of a 300-worker factory is often higher than a 150-worker facility. Similarly, the Factory Act of 1948 limits working hours every week.

Though the overtime rate is “higher” in India, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran said, the act stipulates how much overtime a worker can do.

Interestingly, India’s competing nations found a simple solution. They stipulated how much work is legal in say six months. A small tweak in labour law can help industries meet seasonal demands at lower cost.

The survey recommended that higher educational institutes be given freedom to tweak courses keeping in tune with the changing market demand in the days of artificial intelligence. Not highlighted by Survey but this area needs some bigger reforms as well. If we need foreign investment in higher education and research, why did we make it mandatory for them to invest through trusts? Leave it to the choice of the investor.

Such examples lead even up to the local level. In Kolkata, the trade license of a one-room registered company is three times more costly compared to partnership firms and trusts which are cumbersome to manage.