Govt Targets 100% School Enrolment by 2030, Expands Digital Learning: Economic Survey 2025

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament before the Union Budget, offers an elaborate overview of the education sector’s advancements, challenges and policy interventions. This survey highlights the critical role of education as a driver for economic growth, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, initiatives toward bridging learning gaps and the transition toward digital and skill-based education.

The survey states “Education and human capital development cause foundational pillars of development," thus finally coming closely to the NEP 2020 vision to create “engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for an equitable and inclusive society.”

Dr Naushad Forbes, Chairman, CII National Higher Education Council Past President, CII & Co Chairman, Forbes Marshall told ETV Bharat, ”Both Union and state governments should together work on laying a roadmap to achieve the target of 6 per cent of GDP as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020. Government should enable an ecosystem for less regulation of the entire education economy, consider setting up a Task Force involving industry (PPP mode) to integrate technology adoption into NEP implementation besides integrating private educational institutions into the research ecosystem.”

Shreevats Jaipuria, Chairman of the PHDCCI Education Committee, told ETV Bharat, “The Economic Survey 2024-25 paints an encouraging picture of the nation’s education sector. It highlights a compound annual growth rate of 12% in government expenditure on education, rising from Rs 5.8 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 9.2 lakh crore in 2024-25."

Jaipuria also said, "The Survey also acknowledges the government’s efforts to enhance children’s social-emotional learning (SEL), citing estimates that every dollar invested in SEL yields an impressive long-term economic return of USD 11, with positive impacts on mental health, education, and employability. This is a significant step towards raising awareness of the importance of SEL across all age groups. Additionally, domestic patent filings by educational institutions have tripled, growing from 7,405 in 2021-22 to 23,306 in 2024-25. This remarkable progress underscores that India’s education system is on the right trajectory.”

School Education: Progress and Unresolved Challenges

The Economic Survey 2024-25 reports that India's school education system accommodates about 248 million students in 1.472 million schools with 9.8 million teachers. Of the total schools in India, 69% constitute government schools, where about 50% of the total students are enrolled, while private school comprises about 32.6%. NEP 2020 aims for a 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2030; primary levels retained near-universal GER (93%). Gaps occur at the secondary and higher secondary levels, with GER recorded at 77.4% and 56.2%, respectively, indicating areas for improvement.

The survey documents an overall slow and steady decline in dropout rates:

The primary drop-out rate is at 1.9%

The drop-out rate post upper primary is 5.2%

The drop-out rate at secondary school is still above 14.1%.

Despite the developments noted, the survey casts light on the challenges of student retention. Only about 45.6% of students manage to complete higher secondary education. In overcoming this problem, the government is establishing the availability of infrastructure, including medical check-ups, hygiene, and educational learning modules, in several schemes.

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE): Building Strong Foundations

Pointer reports that in view of how 85% of brain development occurs during the first six years of life, the government commenced the National Curriculum for ECCE, dubbed Aadharshila and Navchetana, in April 2024, to ensure complete child development. The survey elaborates that:

Navchetana provides 140 age-specific activities focusing on early cognitive development and inclusion of differently-abled children.

Aadharshila promotes play-based learning with 130+ activities aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 (NCF-FS).

These initiatives aim to improve the quality of early learning in Anganwadi centers and ensure competency-based, child-friendly teaching methods.

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN): The NIPUN Bharat Mission

The Economic Survey 2024-25 clearly outlines the importance of foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) in laying a strong base for lifelong learning. The survey opined:

“Universal FLN by Grade 3 is critical to achieving educational success,” prompting the government to launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (aptly NIPUN Bharat) in July 2021. The mission seeks to ensure that by 2026-27, all children reach the standards of foundational literacy and numeracy.

Peer teaching is highlighted as a key strategy by the survey, with examples provided for states such as:

Madhya Pradesh (Mission Ankur) and Gujarat, which have engaged schools and communities to achieve FLN skills.

Bihar's Mission Daksh, which is based on a one-on-one mentoring approach for slow learners to help them attain grade-level competencies.

The Nalli-Kali program in Karnataka has seen improved learning outcomes through structured peer interactions.

An average of 15% increase in numeracy skills is reported in Karnataka as a result of structured peer learning models, thus affirming positive changes in student engagement and academic outcomes.

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL): Holistic Development Beyond Academics

In the Economic Survey, it is said that academic success is linked to social and emotional learning (SEL), which develops mental health, life skills, and well-being. The NEP 2020 integrates SEL into the content taught in schools with self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making.

The survey indicates that:

Globally, it has been found that for every $1 that goes as an investment in SEL, an economic benefit of around $11 is derived by improving mental well-being, employability, and academic success.

India is implementing SEL through initiatives like SEE Learning India, the Life Skills Collaborative, and programs in states such as Maharashtra, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Due to government partnerships with NGOs like Dream a Dream, and Labhya, life skills training is imparted through structured programs in schools.

Learning Through Skills and Vocational Education

According to the survey, with Industry 4.0 changing job markets, the "growing importance of skill education in schools" is being highlighted, indicating that digital and vocational education must merge to prepare students for the future workforce.

The survey notes that:

They are teaching soft skills such as adaptability, problem-solving, and communication through the Tim Tim Tare (TTT) initiative. There are 10 crore beneficiaries.

Introduction of AI/robotics/data science in the school syllabus is in alignment with changing industry needs.

Digital Learning: Bridging a Rural-Urban Gap

The Economic Survey acknowledges a sharp digital divide in India:

“Only 55% of females and 63% of males in rural areas can research on the Internet, compared to 69% of females and 74% of males in urban areas.”

A few of the schemes being taken up are:

DIKSHA, SWAYAM, PM eVidya: free digital learning content.

The TeacherApp, offering 260+ hours of professional training resources for education.

Frontier Technology Labs (FTLs) under Atal Innovation Mission, providing hands-on learning in AI, cybersecurity, and IoT.

Higher Education: Expanding Access and Quality

According to a report, India has one of the largest higher education systems internationally, enrolling 4.33 crore students for the academic year 2021-22, a staggering increase of 26.5% since 2014-15, with a goal of realizing a 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035.

Several developments have taken place in higher education:

The number of universities will increase by 59.6%, accounting for the numbers from 723 in 2014 to 1,213 in the year 2024.

From 2014 until now, there has been an increase in the number of IITs from 16 to 23, and IIMs from 13 to 20.

An introduction of the Academic Bank of Credits and multiple entry-exit systems has prompted the need for transparency within the system for students to use it flexibly for any institution throughout the country.

Medical Education: Addressing Affordability and Accessibility

The survey showed a sharp demand for medical education within the years of its inception and has strongly estimated an increase in MBBS aspirants from 16 lakh in 2019 to 24 lakh by 2024. However, constant concerns regarding tuition fees are cited, coupled with uneven distribution across regions and the availability of specialists.

The survey further finds:

Currently, the cost of private medical education per student is more than Rs 60 lakh to a ceiling of Rs 1 crore, sending thousands of students to pursue medical degrees abroad, particularly in China, Russia, and the Philippines.

16.65 % of foreign medical graduates nationwide qualify for the examination, which is a clear pointer towards poor quality of education.

In South India, 51% of medical seats are concentrated, leading to a geographical disparity in health services.

In response to these concerns, the government seeks to expand the number of medical colleges, create regulation rules for fees, and promote rural medical practice.