Economic Survey 2024-25: India's Economic Growth Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels In Key Sectors

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 revealed that India's economy has witnessed significant growth with an impressive comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic, outshining pre-pandemic levels in many key sectors.

The survey, which referred to the data of Q2 FY25 (ending September 2024), says that the economy of the country showed rapid growth and prevented permanent loss of output. This trend resulted in the surpassing of the aggregate Gross Value Added (GVA) from its pre-pandemic trend in Q1 FY25 and continued with the same increasing trend, it says.

Highlighting a sectoral analysis, the survey claimed that the agriculture sector is among the top performers and showed consistent growth, operating well above trend levels.

“The industrial sector has also found its footing above the pre-pandemic trajectory. The robust rate of growth in recent years has taken the services sector close to its trend levels,” it reads.

Among the industrial sub-sectors, “Construction has been a standout, gaining momentum since mid-FY21 and soaring approximately 15 per cent above its pre-pandemic trend—an impressive feat driven by robust infrastructure development and housing demand.”