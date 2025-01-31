ETV Bharat / business

Economic Survey 2024-25: Rural Reforms Power Growth, Boosting Livelihoods And Infrastructure

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, put rural India in the limelight for contributing to the growth of the economy. According to it, the government has pledged to put a lot of emphasis on rural infrastructure, housing, health, water supply, and employment to enable inclusive and equitable development.

"Emphasis of government is on improving quality of life in rural areas for ensuring more equitable and inclusive development," the Survey said. It provided information regarding the achievements in the areas of road connectivity, housing, drinking water, sanitation, and healthcare, along with skill development for rural livelihoods and financial inclusion.

Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, told ETV Bharat, "Government reforms aimed at boosting the agriculture sector are highly commendable and necessary to ensure long-term growth and sustainability."

According to Jain, the sector is poised for a strong recovery, with growth expected to reach 3.8% in the fiscal year FY25. "This optimistic outlook is supported by several positive factors, including improved agricultural prospects and a reduction in food inflationary pressures throughout the year. The reforms implemented by the government have played a pivotal role in strengthening the agricultural ecosystem. These measures range from technological advancements to improved access to markets, credit facilities, and insurance for farmers, enabling them to navigate challenges more effectively," Jain said.

"Moreover, the focus on sustainable farming practices and the enhancement of rural infrastructure is expected to lead to higher productivity and a more resilient agricultural sector. Overall, these reforms are vital steps towards creating a more robust agricultural framework, fostering growth, and improving the livelihoods of those dependent on this sector," said Jain.

Strengthening Rural Infrastructure: Roads, Housing, Water Supply

Among other things covered by the survey was the appreciable strides made in rural connectivity. Under PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), road construction for a total of 834,695 km has been sanctioned, out of which 770,983 km has been completed up to January 9, 2025.

"Rural roads have been instrumental in providing with last-mile connectivity, linking habitations to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities," it said. With 99.6 per cent of target habitations connected, the government aimed to keep further upgrading rural roads to the style of international standards under PMGSY-IV.

On the housing front, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin 2.69 crore houses have been constructed since 2016. The survey put forth that the scheme is about not only giving abode to people; it gives people economic progress by providing jobs and becomes an asset for financial purposes. "For most rural families, owning a house is a milestone that improves their living standards and offers economic security," the Survey said. It also concluded that 74% of sanctioned houses put women's power behind financial security.

In terms of water access, by January 27, 2025, 122 million households were provided access to tap-water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It said, "The initiative has resulted in major improvements in health outcomes and a substantial reduction in drudgery for women and children in terms of water collection."

Sanitation and Healthcare Post-Pandemic

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) has manifested itself as a transformational project, with the construction of 11.8 crore toilets and 2.51 lakh community sanitary complexes. "Improved sanitation contributed positively to improved health indicator outcomes, reduced disease burden, and enhanced dignity in rural households," it said.

Healthcare access in rural areas has also experienced breathtaking progress. Because of the National Health Mission, there are presently 165,600 sub-centres, 25,400 primary health centres (PHCs), and 5,500 community health centres (CHCs) in the country. The survey stressed the role of Ayushman Bharat, saying: "The increased rural health-care infrastructure has played an extremely crucial role in post-pandemic resilience and improving health outcomes."

Building Infrastructure & Livelihood for Other Tribal Communities