Economic Survey 2024-25: Rail Network Expansion Comes Down; Production Of Wagons, Locos Up

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It suggested that while the expansion of the rail network has come down by approximately 10 per cent, the production of rolling stock like wagons and locomotives has increased as compared to the April-November period of the previous financial year 2023-24.

The Survey showed that in FY24 (April-November), while 2,282 km of rail network was commissioned, it came down to 2,031 km for a similar period in FY25.

However, production of wagons jumped from 22,042 to 26,148 and locomotives from 968 to 1042 for the said period. According to it, while in the whole of the financial year of 23-24, 41 Vande Bharat trains were introduced, FY 24-25 witnessed 17 new Vande Bharat trains up to October for various destinations in the country.

At present, a total of 68 Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country. It further suggested that while in FY 23-24, 456 Vande Bharat coaches were produced, in FY 24-25 the figure stood at 228 up to October.

The survey said by October 31, 2024, 91 Gati Shakti multi-modal Cargo Terminals were commissioned and 375 MW of solar and 103 MW of wind was commissioned.

"Four hundred thirty-four projects valued at Rs 11.17 lakh crore have been identified under three railway corridors mapped on the PM GatiShakti portal. Seventeen public-private partnership projects have been completed (for Rs 16,434 crore) and eight (worth Rs 16,614 crore) are going on," it said.

It provided an update on two major railway projects, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project and Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs).

"Sanctioned in December 2015, this 508-km project supported by Japan has a revised cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. As of October 2024, it has achieved 47.17 per cent physical progress with an expenditure of Rs 67,486 crore," it added.

It added, "As of November 2024, 2,741 km (96.4 per cent) of the planned 2,843 km DFC network has been commissioned. DFCs have transformed logistics in India by facilitating increased freight volumes without passenger train interference."