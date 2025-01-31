ETV Bharat / business

Economic Survey 2024-25: Infrastructure Investment Needs To Be Scaled Up In Next 2 Decades

FILE- A view of the Vadodara-Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Investment in the infrastructure sector in India needs to be continuously scaled up over the next two decades to sustain a high rate of growth, said the Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Friday.

"India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades to sustain a high rate of growth," the survey said.

In the first quarter of FY25, the constraints on new approvals and spending during the general elections, coupled with heavy monsoon in many regions, affected the progress of the infrastructure spending, said the latest survey.

However, the speed of capex picked up between July and November last year.

The capital expenditure of the Centre for the current fiscal has been budgeted at about 3.3 times the capex for FY20, the document said.

It further said that disaster-resilient urbanisation, public transport, preservation and upkeep of heritage sites, monuments and tourist destinations, as well as rural public infrastructure, including connectivity, call for greater attention.

"Our net zero commitments entail added stress on creating renewable energy capacities," it added.