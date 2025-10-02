ECMS Doubles Investment Target To Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore; Production Projection Surges To Rs 10.34 Lakh Crore
The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme focuses on critical electronic components and capital equipment.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) has received an exceptional industry response — doubling expected investments and production and significantly boosting employment. Aimed at reducing import dependency and enhancing domestic value addition, this six-year scheme focuses on critical electronic components and capital equipment. By targeting key segments across the value chain the ECMS is set to strengthen India's electronics ecosystem and deepen its integration with global supply chains.
According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, the ECMS has received a highly encouraging response, with expected outcomes significantly exceeding the original targets. Under the scheme, the targeted investment was Rs 59,350 crore. Based on the applications received, the expected investment has nearly doubled to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Similarly, the production target of Rs 4.56 lakh crore is now projected to reach Rs 10.34 lakh crore, which is more than two times the initial estimate.
In terms of employment, the scheme initially aimed to generate 91,600 jobs, but the expected outcome stands at 1.41 lakh jobs. The anticipated incentive outgo has also risen from the original allocation of Rs 22,805 crore to Rs 41,468 crore. These outcomes highlight the scheme's potential to significantly enhance domestic electronics manufacturing, attract substantial investments and contribute meaningfully to employment generation and economic growth, added the Minister.
Vaishnaw said that the ECMS, notified on 8th April 2025, is a strategic initiative aimed at boosting domestic production of essential electronic components in India. With a total budget outlay of Rs 22,919 crore (approximately USD 2.7 billion). The scheme is designed to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem over a tenure of six years, including an optional one-year gestation period. By supporting the development and scaling of key components such as semiconductor devices, display panels and passive components, the scheme seeks to reduce import dependence, enhance self-reliance and position India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.
Vaishnaw also added that the ECMS aims to develop a robust and competitive component manufacturing ecosystem in India by attracting both global and domestic investments across the entire electronics value chain. The primary objective is to enhance Domestic Value Addition and significantly boost India's share in the global electronics trade by effectively integrating its domestic industry with Global Value Chains.
- Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme
Target segments
- Display module sub-assembly
- Camera module sub-assembly
- Non-Surface Mount Devices (non-SMD) passive components for electronic applications
- Electro-mechanicals for electronic applications
- Multi-layer Printed Circuit Board (PCB)
- Li-ion Cells for digital applications (excluding storage and mobility)
- Enclosures for Mobile, IT Hardware products and related devices
- High-density interconnect (HDI)/ Modified semi-additive process (MSAP)/ Flexible PCB
- SMD passive components
- Supply chain ecosystem and capital equipment for electronics manufacturing
- Parts/components used in manufacturing of sub-assembly
- Capital goods used in electronics manufacturing including their sub-assemblies and components
