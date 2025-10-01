ETV Bharat / business

ECL Framework Proposed To Be Implemented From April 1, 2027: RBI Governor

Mumbai: To enhance the resilience of the financial sector, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced that the expected credit loss (ECL) framework for provisioning is proposed to be made applicable to all financial institutions from April 1, 2027.

Announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the ECL framework of provisioning with prudential floors is proposed to be made applicable to all Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Payment Banks (PBs), Regional Rural Banks(RRBs)) and All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) with effect from April 1, 2027.

"They will be given a glide path (till March 31, 2031) to smoothen the one-time impact of higher provisioning, if any, on their existing books," he said. The guidelines are expected to enhance credit risk management practices, promote better comparability of reported financials across institutions, he added.

In January 2023, the RBI came out with draft guidelines for the adoption of the expected credit loss approach for credit impairment. Under the ECL norms, banks will be required to classify financial assets (primarily loans, including irrevocable loan commitments, and investments classified as held-to-maturity or available-for-sale) into one of the three categories – Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3, depending upon the assessed credit losses on them at the time of initial recognition as well as on each subsequent reporting date and make necessary provisions.

Further, he said, it is proposed to make the revised Basel III capital adequacy norms effective for commercial banks (excluding SFBs, PBs and RRBs) from April 1, 2027.

"In furtherance of this, a draft of the Standardised Approach for Credit Risk shall be issued shortly. Under the revised approach, the proposed lower risk weights on certain segments are expected to reduce the overall capital requirements, particularly for MSMEs and residential real estate (including home loans)," he said.

It may be recalled that capital requirements for operational risk have already been finalised (in 2023), whereas the capital requirements for market risk are under finalisation after receipt of comments from the public, the governor said. These measures will help align RBI's guidelines with international standards adapted to our national conditions and priorities, and strengthen the capital adequacy framework for banks and All India Financial Institutions.