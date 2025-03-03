ETV Bharat / business

EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie Appointed CII Delhi Chairman For 2025-26

Rikant Pittie has been appointed as Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), according to the travel booking platform.

EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie Appointed CII Delhi Chairman For 2025-26
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

New Delhi: EaseMyTrip CEO & Co-founder Rikant Pittie has been appointed as Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Delhi State for 2025-26, the travel booking platform said on Monday. For the first time, the co-founder of a unicorn company has been appointed as the chairman of CII Delhi State, EaseMyTrip stated.

As Chairman of CII Delhi, Rikant will focus on business growth, policy advocacy, digital transformation, and strengthening industry-government collaboration.

Additionally, he aims to elevate Delhi's tourism sector by initiating large-scale tourism initiatives, further positioning the city as a global tourism and cultural hub, EaseMyTrip said.

"My vision is to position Delhi as a global business and tourism powerhouse, leveraging technology, sustainability, and industry collaboration to unlock new opportunities. I look forward to working alongside policy-makers and business leaders to build a future that is dynamic, inclusive, and driven by growth and transformation," Pittie said. He takes over from Jaideep Ahuja, Managing Director, Ahuja Residences.

