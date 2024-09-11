Not Against Business With China, Sector And Trade Matters, Says Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is not closed to business dealings with China, but the issue is in which sectors to do business and on what terms.

He made the remarks while participating in a discussion with his German counterpart as part of the annual ambassador's conference of the German foreign office in Berlin. In response to a question about India's trade relations with China, Jaishankar said, "We are not closed to business from China. It's the second largest economy in the world, it is a premium manufacturer. There's nobody who can say I won't do business with China. I think the issue is in which sectors do you do business, on what terms do you do business".

He noted that businesses need to understand that their exposure can have national security consequences and the Indian government is well within its rights to tell businesses to slow down and look at things carefully.

New Delhi and Beijing have experienced fluctuating relations over recent years, particularly concerning border disputes and trade issues. One significant development in this context was India’s decision to ban around 400 Chinese apps. This move, which began in mid-2020 and continued into subsequent years, was largely driven by national security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

India cited concerns over data privacy and security, alleging that some Chinese apps posed risks to user data and could potentially be used for espionage. The bans affected popular apps, including TikTok and WeChat, among others, leading to a notable impact on the digital landscape and business operations for many Chinese tech companies in India.

The situation reflects broader geopolitical tensions and competition between the two countries, impacting trade, technology, and diplomatic relations. It is pertinent to note that Jaishankar has mentioned several times in recent months the need for careful handling of trade and investments with China. In August, EAM said India has a special problem with China, and the border disputes and the state of bilateral relations call for the need for precautions, such as scrutiny of Chinese investments and trade.