DPIIT Refers Complaint Against Quick Commerce Players To Competition Commission

New Delhi: DPIIT, which comes under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, has referred a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against quick commerce players to the Competition Commission, according to sources.

The complaint was submitted by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) to the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry. Quick commerce platforms are those that typically deliver goods within 10 to 30 minutes.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which works to ensure fair business practices across sectors in the marketplace, is already looking into alleged anti-competitive ways of e-commerce companies.

The sources in the know on Friday said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has referred a complaint made against quick commerce players to CCI. There was no immediate comment from CCI on the issue.

When contacted for comments on the complaint, AICPDF President Darshil Patil said he has come to know that the letter written by them to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been forwarded by DPIIT to CCI.