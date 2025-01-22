ETV Bharat / business

DPIIT Partners With Apna To Create Jobs And Boost Talent

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Apna, the country's jobs and professional networking platform, have entered into an alliance for a talent hunt to equip DPIIT-registered startups with highly skilled manpower thus creating new job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

The partnership formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brings a monetary value of Rs 2000 per entity registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform in hiring credits on Apna's platform for each of the 7,00,000 entities. This is currently going to be valued at Rs 140 crore, officials said.

As the startup ecosystem gradually grows in the country, the initiative's value will also scale up, touching an estimated Rs 300 crore. The credits will enable startups to access Apna’s comprehensive hiring tools, promoting better job matching and efficiency. Enhanced access to talent will reduce time-to-market for new initiatives, supporting startups in scaling operations, they said.

Moreover, Apna’s platforms will also be going to create pathways for skilled workers to engage with India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. The credits will empower startups to use Apna’s job posting and AI-driven matching features, tailored to their hiring needs. Towards integration, DPIIT’s Startup India program will collaborate with Apna to curate job postings and align talent pools with industry requirements, officials added.

Startup ecosystem

In the country, currently, there are over 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the DPIIT as of January 15, 2025, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. As per government data, this vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage.

Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum. Startups in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce have tackled local challenges and gained global recognition. Companies like Zomato, Nykaa, and Ola showcase India's shift from job seekers to job creators, driving economic progress.

Key Milestones