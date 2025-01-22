DPIIT Partners With Apna To Create Jobs And Boost Talent

By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Apna, the country's jobs and professional networking platform, have entered into an alliance for a talent hunt to equip DPIIT-registered startups with highly skilled manpower thus creating new job opportunities for the unemployed youth.
The partnership formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brings a monetary value of Rs 2000 per entity registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform in hiring credits on Apna's platform for each of the 7,00,000 entities. This is currently going to be valued at Rs 140 crore, officials said.
As the startup ecosystem gradually grows in the country, the initiative's value will also scale up, touching an estimated Rs 300 crore. The credits will enable startups to access Apna’s comprehensive hiring tools, promoting better job matching and efficiency. Enhanced access to talent will reduce time-to-market for new initiatives, supporting startups in scaling operations, they said.
Moreover, Apna’s platforms will also be going to create pathways for skilled workers to engage with India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. The credits will empower startups to use Apna’s job posting and AI-driven matching features, tailored to their hiring needs. Towards integration, DPIIT’s Startup India program will collaborate with Apna to curate job postings and align talent pools with industry requirements, officials added.
Startup ecosystem
In the country, currently, there are over 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the DPIIT as of January 15, 2025, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. As per government data, this vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage.
Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum. Startups in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce have tackled local challenges and gained global recognition. Companies like Zomato, Nykaa, and Ola showcase India's shift from job seekers to job creators, driving economic progress.
Key Milestones
Over the past nine years, the Startup India initiative has played a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, it has achieved remarkable milestones that highlight its impact on India’s economy and society. The number of DPIIT-recognised startups has grown from around 500 in 2016 to 1,59,157 as of January 15, 2025. As of October 31, 2024, a total of 73,151 recognised startups include at least one woman director, showcasing the rise of women entrepreneurs in India. From 2016 to October 31, 2024, recognised startups have reportedly created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs, significantly contributing to employment generation.
Features of Startup India
Ease of Doing Business: Simplified compliance, self-certification, and single-window clearances streamline processes for startups.
Tax Benefits: Eligible startups enjoy tax exemptions for three consecutive financial years.
Funding Support: The ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) supports early-stage funding.
Sector-Specific Policies: Focused policies for sectors like biotechnology, agriculture, and renewable energy foster targeted growth.
Empowering Startup Ecosystem
DPIIT launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) platform in September 2024. This cutting-edge initiative is a part of the Startup India program, which aims to centralise and streamline interactions within India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
By connecting startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies, BHASKAR aspires to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth, aligning with India's vision of becoming a global leader in entrepreneurship. Key Features of BHASKAR are seamless networking, centralised resources, Unique Identification, enhanced discoverability, global outreach and empowering non-metro regions.