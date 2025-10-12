ETV Bharat / business

'Double Standards': China Slams US Over Additional 100% Tariff

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019. ( AP )

Beijing: China accused the United States of "double standards" on Sunday, after President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.

"The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards'," an unnamed Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in a statement published online.

Trump said on Friday that he would impose the extra levies, due to take effect on November 1, in response to what he called "extraordinarily aggressive" new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.