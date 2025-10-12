ETV Bharat / business

'Double Standards': China Slams US Over Additional 100% Tariff

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said the US statement is a typical example of 'double standards'.

Double Standards China Slams US Over Additional 100 percent Tariff
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : October 12, 2025 at 8:24 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Beijing: China accused the United States of "double standards" on Sunday, after President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.

"The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards'," an unnamed Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in a statement published online.

Trump said on Friday that he would impose the extra levies, due to take effect on November 1, in response to what he called "extraordinarily aggressive" new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

He also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month. On Sunday, Beijing accused the US of ratcheting up economic measures against China since September.

"These actions... have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides," the commerce ministry said.

"Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China."

Read More

  1. Indian Exporters Likely To Gain From US-China Trade War Escalation: Experts
  2. India Should Have Strong Trading Ties With Neighbours Including China: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US CHINA TARIFFBEIJINGTRUMP TARIFFSCHINA ON US TARIFFUSA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.