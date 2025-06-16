ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Marginally Down At 3,44,656 Units In May: SIAM

FILE - Models stand next to the cars at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were marginally down 0.8 per cent at 3,44,656 units in May this year as compared to 3,47,492 units in the same month last year, even as vehicle sales across categories showed stable performance, according to manufacturers.

Two-wheeler dispatches from manufacturers to dealers were up 2.2 per cent at units 16,55,927 in May as compared to 16,20,084 units the same month a year ago, automobile sale data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Total vehicle wholesales across categories were up 1.8 per cent at 20,12,969 units as against 19,76,674 units in May last year, a release from the society it said.

"All vehicle segments posted stable performance in May 2025," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

He said that although the Passenger Vehicles (PV) segment declined by 0.8 per cent, total sales of 3.45 lakh units were the second highest-ever for May.

In the PV segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales were down at 1,35,962 units last month as compared to 1,44,002 units in May 2024, the statement read.