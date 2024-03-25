Do You Wanna Ride a Bike: Here Are Top Five Bike Rental Apps in India

Hyderabad: Are you a bike lover? Do you have a habit of going out on weekends? Do you have a desire to ride different branded bikes instead of the same bike every time? But this is for you. Now let's know about the top-five bike rental apps that provide bikes for rent in India.

Renting bikes has increased in India in the last 10 years. People, who cannot buy a bike, and those who want to travel urgently, are taking bikes for rent. There are many bike rental apps available for this purpose. Now let's know about the top five apps among them.

In these bike rental apps, you can rent a bike for 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours, a week and a month.

How does the bike rental app work?

Bike rental apps are very easy to use. Bike rental apps aim to provide the best bikes at low fees and provide a hassle-free and good experience to the users. The majority of the apps support both iOS and Android smartphones. Importantly, payments can also be made safely through these apps.

Step 1: Register in the app and log in.

Step 2: Enter the booking date and pickup location.

Step 3: Select the two-wheeler of your choice from the list of bikes.

Step 4: Enter your location and reserve the bike.

Step 5: Before making the payment, check all the information on the review cart page.

Step 6: Finally, confirm the reservation.

Step 7: This way the bike can be taken on rent.

Step 8: Or, can arrange delivery to your address for an additional fee.

Step 9: After your work is done, just hand over your bike to the company.

Now let's know about the top five bike rental apps in India.

Drivezy: You can rent a bike from Drivezy by paying a small security deposit. This bike rental app provides services in five major cities in the country. They are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. This app is available for all Android phone users.

Services:

Home pickup & drop option.

10% discount on first-time car, bike, scooter - whatever you book.

Safety features like airbags and ABS in cars

Current rating of this app: 2.4

Rent a Bike Howdy: If you want to drive a bike yourself, you can book a two-wheeler on this Rent a Bike Howdy app.

This app can also solve your problems through the “commute mode function”. You can also pick up the cart at your desired location and return it to the company at another location. Fares are based on distance travelled, time spent and most importantly you are given a helmet for the given vehicle.

Services:

Bikes and scooters can be rented on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Currently, the rating of this app is: 3.1

Motorcycles ONN: You can rent a bike of your choice through this app. It includes regular bikes, scooters, e-scooters and electric bikes as well. However, electric vehicle services are currently available only in Pune and Udaipur.

Services:

It provides services in six Indian cities

Eco-friendly best electric bikes

Rents are very low

Currently, this app's rating is: 3.2

Ride your bike: You can reserve bikes, self-drive cars and taxis through this. It has four time slots. That means you can rent bikes for eight, 12, 24, 48 hours.

Services:

Its services are available in all major cities of the country.

It has many bike options.

Round-the-clock roadside support is available.

Free helmets are provided.

Currently, the rating of that app is: 3.0

The Haunted Ride App: If you want to ride sports bikes like Harley Davidson, Avenger, Royal Enfield, KTM Duke and Ducati Monster, then you should download this Haunted Ride (The Haunted Ride) app. This app rents branded high-end bikes.

Services:

Long journey support

Insurance facility

A travel adventure with no down payment

Rating of this app on Google Play Store: 2.7

