Loading...

Do Not Share Documents With Unknown Entities for KYC Updation, Cautions RBI

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cautioned the public against fraud in the name of KYC updation and advised not to share documents with unknown entities.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India issued a warning to the public about fraud posing as a KYC update and recommended against exchanging papers with unidentified parties.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cautioned the public against fraud in the name of KYC updation and advised not to share documents with unknown entities. In the wake of continuing incidents and reports of customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation, RBI urged the members of the public to exercise caution and due care to prevent loss and safeguard themselves from such malicious practices.

In past also the central bank has cautioned the public regarding such frauds. "Do not share KYC documents or copies of KYC documents with unknown or unidentified individuals or organizations," it said. Also, do not share account login credentials, card information, PINs, passwords, OTPs with anyone, the RBI added.

"The modus operandi for such frauds usually involves customers receiving unsolicited communications, including phone calls/SMS/emails, through which they are manipulated into revealing personal information, account/login details, or installing unauthorised or unverified apps through links provided in the messages," it said.

RBI further said such communications often employ tactics of creating a false urgency and threatening of account freezing/blocking/closure, if the customer fails to comply. "When customers share essential personal or login details, fraudsters gain unauthorized access to their accounts and engage in fraudulent activities," it added.

On what should be done in the event of receiving any request for KYC updation, RBI said directly contact their bank/financial institution for confirmation/ assistance. "Obtain contact number/ customer care phone number of the bank/ financial institution only through its official website/ sources," the central bank said.

One should also inform the bank/ financial institution immediately in case of any cyber fraud incident. It also cautioned the public against clicking on suspicious or unverified links received in mobile or email.

TAGGED:

RBIKYC UpdationReserve Bank of India

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.