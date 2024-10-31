Explained | What Is Diwali Muhurat Trading: Know Date, Time And Significance

Every year, Hindus and a large number of Indians and others celebrate the festival of lights – Deepawali – across the country and also in several places around the world. Deepawali (also called Diwali) falls on the first Amavasya in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar and it is considered one of the most auspicious times for buying and selling and making investments among other things.
For this reason, investors and traders in Indian exchanges hold one-hour special trading sessions, called Muhurt Trading or Muhurat Trading in colloquial language - on three stock exchanges – BSE, NSE and MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange.
Officially, stock markets are closed on the occasion of Deepawali but in order to facilitate auspicious Muhurat trading, a special one-hour trading session is conducted each year. Its time varies from year to year but this special trading is usually conducted in the evening.
This annual one-time event is rooted in age-old tradition and customs and this special Muhurat trading session allows investors and traders to make fresh investments into the stock markets which they believe will be favourable for them.
According to common belief, people trading during this special one-hour time are expected to have a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the next year. Usually, the special Muhurat trading sessions are held in the evening and stock exchanges notify its time each year.
This tradition is unique to Indian stock markets and not followed anywhere else in the world. Secondly, most investors and traders prefer to buy stocks during this special Muhurat trading as a token of blessings of Goddess Laksmi – the Hindu Goddess of beauty, wealth, prosperity and good fortune.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 - Date and Time
This year, the festival of Deepawali is celebrated over two days on Thursday and Friday (October 31 and November 1 2024) as the Hindu Tithi of Amavasya begins on the evening of Thursday and ends on the evening of Friday.
However, Friday has been chosen as the official holiday for the festival of Deepawali this year. Due to this reason, normal trading will be conducted on Thursday and stock markets will be closed on Friday (November 1) for Deepawali festivities. Therefore, both BSE and NSE will hold a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session on Friday (November 1) this year.
Timing of Muhurat Trading on Deepawali 2024
Usually, this one-hour special Muhurat trading session is held on Deepawali evening. This year is no different and Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading Session will be organized between 6 pm to 7 pm on Friday (November 1, 2024).
|2024 Diwali Muhurat Trading
|Friday – November 1, 2024
|Pre-open session
|5.45 pm to 6.00 pm
|2024 Muhurat Trading Time
|6.00 pm to 7.00 pm
|Closing session
|7.10 pm to 7.20 pm
|2024 Diwali Muhurat Trading for Block Deals
|Friday – November 1, 2024
|Block Deal Session
|5.35 pm to 5.45 pm
|Call Auction Illiquid Session
|6.05 pm to 6.50 pm
|Trade Modification Cut-off Time
|6.00 pm to 7.30 pm