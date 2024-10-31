ETV Bharat / business

Explained | What Is Diwali Muhurat Trading: Know Date, Time And Significance

An illuminated view of the BSE building ahead of the Diwali festival, in Mumbai on Tuesday, Oct 29 2024.. ( ANI )

Every year, Hindus and a large number of Indians and others celebrate the festival of lights – Deepawali – across the country and also in several places around the world. Deepawali (also called Diwali) falls on the first Amavasya in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar and it is considered one of the most auspicious times for buying and selling and making investments among other things.

For this reason, investors and traders in Indian exchanges hold one-hour special trading sessions, called Muhurt Trading or Muhurat Trading in colloquial language - on three stock exchanges – BSE, NSE and MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange.

Officially, stock markets are closed on the occasion of Deepawali but in order to facilitate auspicious Muhurat trading, a special one-hour trading session is conducted each year. Its time varies from year to year but this special trading is usually conducted in the evening.

This annual one-time event is rooted in age-old tradition and customs and this special Muhurat trading session allows investors and traders to make fresh investments into the stock markets which they believe will be favourable for them.

According to common belief, people trading during this special one-hour time are expected to have a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the next year. Usually, the special Muhurat trading sessions are held in the evening and stock exchanges notify its time each year.

This tradition is unique to Indian stock markets and not followed anywhere else in the world. Secondly, most investors and traders prefer to buy stocks during this special Muhurat trading as a token of blessings of Goddess Laksmi – the Hindu Goddess of beauty, wealth, prosperity and good fortune.