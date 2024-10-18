ETV Bharat / business

Direct Tax Collection Triples Over a Decade, Driven By Surge In Personal And Corporate Taxes

New Delhi: The country has seen strong growth in direct tax collection in the last 10 years, which was largely fuelled by the growth in personal income tax collection and corporate tax collection as direct tax collection nearly tripled between FY 2013-14 and FY 2023-24, an analysis of the latest tax data by ETV Bharat showed.

Direct taxes are those taxes that are collected by the government directly from taxpayers such as Income Tax and Corporation Tax levied under the Income Tax Act of 1961. As against this, Indirect Taxes are those taxes where a customer pays taxes such as GST and Customs Duties indirectly to the government.

The data showed that the overall direct tax collection nearly tripled in the last 10 years while personal income tax collection jumped by over 300 per cent during this period, another important source of direct taxes, the corporation tax, more than doubled during this period.

The data shows that the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance collected Rs 3.95 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 as Corporate Tax, Personal Income Tax collection was just Rs 2.43 lakh crore in that year and the collection from other direct taxes was just Rs 1,030 crore, taking the total direct collection in the financial year to over Rs 6.38 lakh crore. However, the Union Government’s direct tax collection has seen steady growth since then.

Steady rise in direct tax collection

For example, corporate tax collection grew to Rs 4.29 lakh crore while personal income tax collection increased to Rs 2.66 lakh crore, taking the total direct tax collection to nearly Rs 6.96 lakh crore, a growth of over 9 per cent.

Similarly, the direction increased to Rs 7.42 lakh crore in the FY 2015-16, as corporate tax collection was over Rs 4.53 lakh crore and personal tax collection was over Rs 2.87 lakh crore, showing an overall modest growth in direct tax collection at little over 6 per cent.

In FY 2016-17, corporate tax collection for the first time reached nearly Rs 5 lakh crore as that year the government collected Rs 4.85 lakh crore in corporate taxes while personal income tax collection also touched Rs 3.5 lakh crore, taking the total direct tax collection at around Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Direct Tax collection in that year showed a very robust year-on-year growth of over 14 per cent.

Direct Tax Collection crosses Rs 10 lakh crore mark

In FY 2017-18, for the first time, the direct tax collection crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore. In that year, authorities collected Rs 5.71 lakh crore in corporate taxes while personal income tax collection was above Rs 4.2 lakh crore, while other direct tax collection was over Rs 11,450 crore, taking the total direct tax collection to Rs 10.03 lakh crore.

A careful examination of the latest official data shows that it took six years to double the direct tax collection from nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in FY 2011-12 when it was over Rs 4.93 lakh crore to over Rs 10 lakh crore in FY 2017-18.

Interestingly, it took another six years to double the direct tax collection from Rs 10 lakh crores to nearly Rs 20 lakh crores in the last financial year (FY 2023-24), as per the provisional estimates, the direct tax collection has been estimated at over Rs 19.6 lakh crore.