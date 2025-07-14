ETV Bharat / business

Dilip Piramal & Family To Sell 32% Stake Of VIP Industries To Multiples

New Delhi: Dilip Piramal and Family, the promoters of VIP Industries, will sell upto 32 per cent of their stake in the leading luggage and travel accessories maker, to Multiples, an Alternate Asset Management company.

The move will also trigger an open offer to acquire 26 per cent share from the open market, as per the SEBI Takeover Regulations by Multiples consortium. Dilip Piramal and Family has entered into a "definitive agreement with the Multiples Consortium to sell up to 32 per cent stake in the Company," according to a joint statement issued by both companies.

"Upon completion of the transaction, control of the company will be transferred to Multiples Private Equity while Dilip Piramal and Family will continue to be shareholders in the Company," the statement said. Moreover, Dilip Piramal will be Chairman Emeritus of VIP Industries, it added.

Multiples consortium consists of - Multiples Private Equity Fund IV, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities, Mithun Padam Sacheti, Siddhartha Sacheti and Profitex Shares and Securities. Later, the VIP Industries also updated the exchanges about the open offer from the Multiples consortium, to acquire 3.70 crore shares of the company from its public shareholders.

"The Open Offer is made at a price of Rs 388/- per Offer Share, which has been determined in accordance with Regulations 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations," it said.

Assuming full acceptance of the Open Offer, the total consideration payable by Multiples will be Rs 1,437.78 crore. The open offer price is around 15 per cent lower than the closing price of VIP Industries on BSE on Friday, which was at Rs 456.40.

In the last one year, share prices of VIP Industries' highest trading price was on September 24, 2024 at Rs 580.6 and lowest on April 9, 2025 at Rs 259.7. As on March 2025, the promoter and promoter entity were holding 51.73 per cent shareholding in VIP Industries.