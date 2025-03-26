ETV Bharat / business

Digital Payments Disrupted Due To UPI Outage

A UPI outage affected digital transactions, with many users experiencing issues with the quick payment interface.

A UPI outage affected digital transactions, with many users experiencing issues with the quick payment interface.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Digital transactions were impacted on Wednesday due to a widespread UPI outage, with a large number of users reporting problems in the instant payment interface. The outage triggered a surge in complaints on Downdetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions based on user reports.

The system faced a temporary issue for about an hour or so, and it was subsequently stabilised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues, owing to which UPI had a partial decline. The same has been addressed now, and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," the payment regulator said in a post on X. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and managed by the NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.

UPI is built over the IMPS infrastructure and allows you to instantly transfer money between any two parties' bank accounts.

UPI provides a transfer facility without any user charge. Users can transfer any amount of money at any time without incurring additional fees from NPCI.

It is also widely used for small payments at local shops, as there is no minimum transaction limit. Additionally, UPI offers a convenient AutoPay feature, which allows users to set up recurring payments for bills and subscriptions, making transactions seamless and hassle-free.

New Delhi: Digital transactions were impacted on Wednesday due to a widespread UPI outage, with a large number of users reporting problems in the instant payment interface. The outage triggered a surge in complaints on Downdetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions based on user reports.

The system faced a temporary issue for about an hour or so, and it was subsequently stabilised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues, owing to which UPI had a partial decline. The same has been addressed now, and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," the payment regulator said in a post on X. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and managed by the NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.

UPI is built over the IMPS infrastructure and allows you to instantly transfer money between any two parties' bank accounts.

UPI provides a transfer facility without any user charge. Users can transfer any amount of money at any time without incurring additional fees from NPCI.

It is also widely used for small payments at local shops, as there is no minimum transaction limit. Additionally, UPI offers a convenient AutoPay feature, which allows users to set up recurring payments for bills and subscriptions, making transactions seamless and hassle-free.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL PAYMENTS DISRUPTEDUPI OUTAGEDIGITAL PAYMENTS DISRUPTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.