DGCA Probes Tail Strike Incident Involving IndiGo Plane At Chennai Airport

IndiGo said an Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

PTI

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing a tail strike incident involving an IndiGo A321 aircraft at the Chennai airport on March 8, according to a senior official. IndiGo on Sunday said an Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

"The aircraft is grounded and will be back in operations post necessary repairs and clearance," the airline said in a statement. The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is probing the incident.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained. IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft.

