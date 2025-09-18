ETV Bharat / business

Department Of Posts, BSNL Ink Strategic Pact For SIM Sales, Mobile Recharge Services

New Delhi: The Department of Posts (DoP) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand the state-owned telecom company's mobile connectivity reach across the country.

The postal department will leverage its vast network of over 1.65 lakh post offices for sale of BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services across the country, an official release said.

The reach of India Post, which touches almost every village and town in India, will serve as a powerful last-mile channel for BSNL to enhance its presence in both urban and rural geographies, it added.