ETV Bharat / business

Delhivery Partners With Teamglobal Logistics For Ocean Freight Services

author img

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Logistics operator Delhivery has partnered with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services, focusing on both inbound and outbound logistics to expand its reach to over 120 countries.

Delhivery teamed up with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services
Delhivery teamed up with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services (ANI)

Mumbai: Logistics operator Delhivery on Monday said it has teamed up with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services with a focus on both in and outbound logistics. The strategic partnership will provide an expanded reach of over 120 countries for Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) service while Delhivery, in turn, will enable in-land services of its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping solution within India to Teamglobal through its 18,700+ pin codes, Delhivery said in a statement.

Teamglobal Logistics is the largest LCL operator in the country, offering transportation services between all major international cargo centres using a combination of land, sea and air modes. The partnership provides an integrated solution to the traditional problem of Indian businesses who deal with multiple service providers to arrange their cargo transportation originating and going to global destinations, and vice versa, it said.

This also addresses the struggle of businesses seeking a national-level service provider to support their ground transport requirements, Delhivery said. The integrated network of express and freight solutions supported by tech-enabled tracking and in-house regulatory clearance facility will help growth for businesses looking to trade internationally, the company said.

Read More

Revenues of Road Logistics to Grow at a Sedate Pace of 3%-6% in the Country in FY25: ICRA

Mumbai: Logistics operator Delhivery on Monday said it has teamed up with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services with a focus on both in and outbound logistics. The strategic partnership will provide an expanded reach of over 120 countries for Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) service while Delhivery, in turn, will enable in-land services of its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping solution within India to Teamglobal through its 18,700+ pin codes, Delhivery said in a statement.

Teamglobal Logistics is the largest LCL operator in the country, offering transportation services between all major international cargo centres using a combination of land, sea and air modes. The partnership provides an integrated solution to the traditional problem of Indian businesses who deal with multiple service providers to arrange their cargo transportation originating and going to global destinations, and vice versa, it said.

This also addresses the struggle of businesses seeking a national-level service provider to support their ground transport requirements, Delhivery said. The integrated network of express and freight solutions supported by tech-enabled tracking and in-house regulatory clearance facility will help growth for businesses looking to trade internationally, the company said.

Read More

Revenues of Road Logistics to Grow at a Sedate Pace of 3%-6% in the Country in FY25: ICRA

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIVERYLOGISTICS OPERATOR DELHIVERYLCL OPERATOROCEAN FREIGHT SERVICESTEAMGLOBAL LOGISTICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.