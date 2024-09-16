Delhivery Partners With Teamglobal Logistics For Ocean Freight Services

Mumbai: Logistics operator Delhivery on Monday said it has teamed up with Teamglobal Logistics for ocean freight services with a focus on both in and outbound logistics. The strategic partnership will provide an expanded reach of over 120 countries for Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) service while Delhivery, in turn, will enable in-land services of its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping solution within India to Teamglobal through its 18,700+ pin codes, Delhivery said in a statement.

Teamglobal Logistics is the largest LCL operator in the country, offering transportation services between all major international cargo centres using a combination of land, sea and air modes. The partnership provides an integrated solution to the traditional problem of Indian businesses who deal with multiple service providers to arrange their cargo transportation originating and going to global destinations, and vice versa, it said.

This also addresses the struggle of businesses seeking a national-level service provider to support their ground transport requirements, Delhivery said. The integrated network of express and freight solutions supported by tech-enabled tracking and in-house regulatory clearance facility will help growth for businesses looking to trade internationally, the company said.