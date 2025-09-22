Delhi Traders Welcome GST Reforms, Call For Garment Tax Cut And Caution Against Price Hike
Delhi traders welcome reforms but demand garment tax reduction to ease the festive season burden on common families
Published : September 22, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Diwali gift on August 15 came into effect on Monday, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. With major tax reductions on medicines, food items, vehicles, and other essentials, traders across Delhi have welcomed the reforms, calling them beneficial for both consumers and businesses.
One of the major changes in the new GST structure is the reduction in tax on medicines. Dr Basant Goyal, Zonal Head of the Retail Distributor and Chemist Alliance (RDCA) Delhi, described the reform as a 'significant gift' to the people. He explained that earlier, GST on medicines went as high as 12 per cent. Now, it has been reduced to five per cent. He said, more importantly, life-saving drugs, especially those used for cancer treatment, will now attract zero GST.
Goyal said, "Life-saving medicines are very costly, and the earlier tax burden made them even more expensive. Now with Zero GST, patients and their families will get direct relief. For example, if a medicine costs Rs 100 with 12 per cent GST, the price rises to Rs 112. With zero GST, that same medicine will cost Rs 100, giving much-needed relief to patients."
He also urged the government to ensure that pharmaceutical companies do not increase the base prices of medicines after this tax cut. He said, "If companies hike their prices, then people will not get the real benefit of zero GST. The government must keep a strict check."
While medicines and essential goods became cheaper, some sections of traders pointed out areas where GST has gone up. Anoop Agarwal, a textile trader and general secretary of the Krishna Nagar Vyapar Seva Sangh, highlighted that the GST on readymade garments has been increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.
Anoop said, "The government has given big relief on food, medicines, and health insurance, which is good for the people. But the highest GST on garments will hit the common man. We request the government to reduce GST on traditional wear like Lehengas and Sherwanis so that the middle-class families can afford them during weddings and festivals."
Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, praised the GST reforms as a landmark move. He noted that for the first time since Independence, around 400 items have been shifted from the higher 12 and 18 per cent slabs to the lower 5 per cent category.
He also pointed out that the 28 per cent tax slab has been removed, with most items now falling under the 18 per cent bracket. According to him, this step will lead to a 15-20 per cent price reduction on many goods, encouraging higher consumption. He said, "This decision will directly benefit consumers and boost trade. It will also push India's economy towards the $10 trillion mark."
Devraj Baweja, President of the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, explained that the four-tier GST structure has now been simplified into mainly two slabs: five per cent and 18 per cent. Luxury and demerit goods remain higher, up to 40 per cent. Around 200 items of daily use have seen reduced taxes, which is expected to bring relief to households.
Overall, Delhi traders and associations say that these reforms will benefit both consumers and businesses. Reduced costs, simpler compliance, and wider savings are expected to create more demand, giving the economy a positive push.
