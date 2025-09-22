ETV Bharat / business

Delhi Traders Welcome GST Reforms, Call For Garment Tax Cut And Caution Against Price Hike

New Delhi: The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Diwali gift on August 15 came into effect on Monday, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. With major tax reductions on medicines, food items, vehicles, and other essentials, traders across Delhi have welcomed the reforms, calling them beneficial for both consumers and businesses.

One of the major changes in the new GST structure is the reduction in tax on medicines. Dr Basant Goyal, Zonal Head of the Retail Distributor and Chemist Alliance (RDCA) Delhi, described the reform as a 'significant gift' to the people. He explained that earlier, GST on medicines went as high as 12 per cent. Now, it has been reduced to five per cent. He said, more importantly, life-saving drugs, especially those used for cancer treatment, will now attract zero GST.

Goyal said, "Life-saving medicines are very costly, and the earlier tax burden made them even more expensive. Now with Zero GST, patients and their families will get direct relief. For example, if a medicine costs Rs 100 with 12 per cent GST, the price rises to Rs 112. With zero GST, that same medicine will cost Rs 100, giving much-needed relief to patients."

He also urged the government to ensure that pharmaceutical companies do not increase the base prices of medicines after this tax cut. He said, "If companies hike their prices, then people will not get the real benefit of zero GST. The government must keep a strict check."

While medicines and essential goods became cheaper, some sections of traders pointed out areas where GST has gone up. Anoop Agarwal, a textile trader and general secretary of the Krishna Nagar Vyapar Seva Sangh, highlighted that the GST on readymade garments has been increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.