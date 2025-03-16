ETV Bharat / business

Delhi Metro To Be Used For Cargo Services; DMRC Signs MoU With Blue Dart

Under this collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilizing available capacity.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart, a logistics service provider in India, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for urban logistics service, wherein cargo will be transported via metro trains during non-peak hours.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, in a statement on Sunday said the service is part of a strategic collaboration between DMRC and Blue Dart.

"This innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart’s commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions," Dayal said.

Under this collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilizing available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments, he added.

Dayal said the "innovative solution" reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions. "At the same time, DMRC will optimize its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions," he said.

Globally, Dayal said, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilize spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability.

"For instance, Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistic partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution. DMRC is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation," he said.

By integrating first-mile and last-mile connectivity through metro-enabled logistics solutions and Micro Parcel Hubs, the project enhances supply chain efficiency while alleviating road congestion and urban pollution, the DMRC official said.

Under this initiative, DMRC is leveraging its stations and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR.

The collaboration, Dayal said, highlights the importance of overcoming operational challenges and adopting global best practices to strengthen urban cargo movement.

"The exchange of expertise and benchmarking will be key in scaling the project’s impact. It also aims to boost operational efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and support urban freight systems with lower carbon emissions by repurposing metro premises into logistics hubs," he said.

As part of its long-term vision, DMRC plans to expand this cargo network to additional metro stations, setting new benchmarks in sustainable and seamless freight transportation.

