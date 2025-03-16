ETV Bharat / business

Delhi Metro To Be Used For Cargo Services; DMRC Signs MoU With Blue Dart

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart, a logistics service provider in India, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for urban logistics service, wherein cargo will be transported via metro trains during non-peak hours.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, in a statement on Sunday said the service is part of a strategic collaboration between DMRC and Blue Dart.

"This innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart’s commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions," Dayal said.

Under this collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilizing available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments, he added.

Dayal said the "innovative solution" reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions. "At the same time, DMRC will optimize its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions," he said.

Globally, Dayal said, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilize spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability.