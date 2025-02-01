Union Budget 2025: No Announcements For Delhiites Due To Election Code

New Delhi: Due to the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Model Code of Conduct has been in force in Delhi. Because of this, the general budget presented in the Parliament does not mention any development project related to Delhi.

The income tax relief given to the middle class is widely welcomed. But Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has expressed disappointment. Kejriwal said, "A large part of the country's treasury is spent in waiving the loans of a few rich billionaires." He had demanded that it should be announced in the budget that from now on, the loans of any billionaire will not be waived. "The money saved from this should be used to give relief in home loans and vehicle loans of the middle class, farmers' loans should be waived, income tax and GST tax rates should be halved. But, sadly, this was not done," he said.

Voting for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi will be held on 5 February. The code of conduct has been in force since 7 January due to the assembly elections. In such a situation, speculations were already being made that this time there would be no special announcement for the people of Delhi in the general budget to be presented by the central government in the Parliament. In the budget speech, the Finance Minister did not say anything about the schemes related to the local bodies NDMC, DDA etc. located in Delhi.

No tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh: Speaking on the budget, National General Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) and MP Praveen Khandelwal said that now India has embarked on the path of becoming the third largest economy in the world. There is no tax on income up to 12 lakh rupees and a person with an income of Rs 25 lakh will get a tax benefit of one lakh rupees. This has been welcomed by traders across the country. Many announcements to promote business and small-scale industries in the budget will provide new business opportunities. On the other hand, the process of doing business will also become easier under the Ease of Doing Business.

What Election Commissioner: Four days after the budget presentation, there will be elections in Delhi. On being asked about this at the time of the announcement of the election date, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that in this regard, he would write a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and say that there should not be any populist announcement in the budget for Delhi. The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, while the results will come on February 8.