Delayed Income Tax Refund For FY 2024–25? Here’s How You Can Check The Status

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The income tax filing season for the assessment year 2025–26 is in full swing, with over two crore returns filed and more than one crore already processed. The Tax portal now has over 13 crore registered individual users, showing how more people are embracing digital filing.

Despite robust Income Tax Return system, many taxpayers still are facing delays in getting their refunds for the financial year 2024–25. This is mainly because the ITR forms were made available late, and there have been some technical hiccups in processing the returns.

Sources said to help ease the pressure, the government has extended the filing deadline from July 31 to September 15, 2025. Usually, once you file and e-verify your return, refunds are processed within four to five weeks. But this year, a lot of people are still waiting. If you want to avoid any issues, make sure your bank account details are pre-validated, your return is filed correctly, and you complete the e-verification step.

Tax Expert and CA Yogendra Kapoor told ETV Bharat that the Income Tax Department has upgraded its systems and taxpayers are advised to verify online information uploaded on portal viz 26AS, TIS, AIS, and outstanding demands position before filing of their Income tax returns this time. According to him, ITR gets processed and refunds issued within seven days generally, if assessee information uploaded on the portal gets verified and matched with the ITR filed.

Kapoor said delays can occur in processing due to matching of information from different sources and once matched, refund gets issued within three days of processing of ITR. Refunds get withheld and reduced in case of outstanding demands and mismatch of information furnished in ITR with the one available on portal. It's an overall great experience as the department moves towards ease in doing compliance, he added.

Ways to Track Refund Status



You can find out the status of your refund using either the official Income Tax website or the NSDL portal. Here's how you can do it...

Option 1- Income Tax Portal

First, head over to the Income Tax portal at (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/) and log in using your PAN and password. Once you’re in go to the 'e-File' section then click on 'Income Tax Returns' and then choose 'View Filed Returns.' There you’ll see a list of all the returns you've filed — just find the one for the financial year 2024–25 and click on 'View Details.' From there, you can check if your return has been processed and whether your refund has been issued, is still pending or if any further action is needed.

Option 2: NSDL Website

Start by visiting the NSDL refund status page (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html). Enter your PAN number, select the assessment year 2025–26, and fill in the captcha code. Then click 'Proceed' to see the refund details linked to your PAN. On the next screen, you’ll find out if your refund has been processed, sent or is still being reviewed.

If your refund still hasn't been processed within the expected timeframe, you may want to get in touch with the Income Tax Department's helpdesk or speak with your tax advisor for further guidance.

According to government data till July 29, 2025, 2.10 crore returns have been filed, out of which 2.03 crore have been verified. Among the verified returns, 1.13 crore have also been processed. The total number of individual registered users on the Income Tax portal is 13.18 crore.