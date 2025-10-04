ETV Bharat / business

D-Mart Q2 Revenue Rises 15.4 Pc To Rs 16,219 Cr

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 15.43 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company's revenue from operations was Rs 14,050.32 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 16,218.79 crore," according to the filing on the company update at the end of the quarter. The total number of stores as of September 2025 stood at 432. This includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, store, which is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue inched up 1.8 per cent. The revenue of the Damani family-promoted company was Rs 15,932.12 in the June quarter (Q1 FY25). In the July-September quarter of FY 2022-23, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was Rs 12,307.72 crore.