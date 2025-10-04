ETV Bharat / business

D-Mart Q2 Revenue Rises 15.4 Pc To Rs 16,219 Cr

The company's Board is scheduled to meet on October 11 to approve its standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30.

People wait in a queue to buy essential items outside D Mart in Bhopal. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 15.43 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company's revenue from operations was Rs 14,050.32 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 16,218.79 crore," according to the filing on the company update at the end of the quarter. The total number of stores as of September 2025 stood at 432. This includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, store, which is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue inched up 1.8 per cent. The revenue of the Damani family-promoted company was Rs 15,932.12 in the June quarter (Q1 FY25). In the July-September quarter of FY 2022-23, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was Rs 12,307.72 crore.

The "standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2025, given above is subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company", the filing said. The Board of the company is scheduled to meet on October 11 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Sahara Firm Seeks Permission From SC For Sale Of Group's Assets To Adani Properties

