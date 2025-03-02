ETV Bharat / business

CWC To Play A Key Role In India's Logistics Cost Reduction Plan: Food Min Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: The government aims to reduce logistics costs from the current 13-14 per cent to global standards of around 8 per cent, with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) playing a crucial role in this nationwide transformation effort.

"With the launch of the National Logistics Policy and the PM Gati Shakti Programme, we aim to bring down logistics costs from the existing 13-14 per cent to global standards of around 8 per cent.

"CWC, as a leading warehousing organisation, is poised to support these objectives through modern infrastructure development and efficiency enhancements," Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said while addressing the CWC's 69th Foundation Day.

The minister highlighted that CWC, established in 1957, has evolved into a dynamic logistics service provider with an extensive network of over 700 warehouses and an operational storage capacity of 148.29 lakh metric tonnes, according to an official statement.

The government's push comes as part of broader initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliance India) Mission, which seeks to foster self-reliance through efficient supply chains by encouraging private sector participation and technological advancement.

The minister also hailed CWC's successful asset monetisation at 18 locations, which mobilised an investment of Rs 820 crore under the government's asset monetisation plan. He also commended the corporation's efforts in improving operational efficiency, transparency, and accountability through digital initiatives.