ETV Bharat / business

Customer Experience Remains Central To SBI's Growth Strategy: Chairman

New Delhi: Customer experience continues to be the cornerstone of SBI's growth strategy, Chairman C S Setty said, as the bank was recognised as the 'World's Best Consumer Bank' for 2025. The award to be presented by Global Finance magazine is based on the publication's comprehensive research and analysis, enriched by insights from corporate finance executives, analysts, and bankers across the globe, SBI said in a statement on Friday.

Global Finance magazine will present the award to SBI Chairman C S Setty at the annual event titled World's Best Bank in Washington, on October 18, 2025 during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Setty said "customer experience remains central to our growth strategy. By simplifying on-boarding, enabling vernacular voice banking, and ensuring 24/7 digital support, we aim to deliver a seamless and inclusive experience across geographies, particularly for emerging segments in rural and semi-urban areas."