Crude Oil Sensitive Stocks Decline In Early Trade

New Delhi: Shares of crude oil-sensitive sectors -- oil marketing companies, aviation, paints and adhesives -- declined on Monday morning, following a spike in Brent crude oil prices amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 1.54 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation dipped 1.22 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd declined 1 per cent on the BSE. Shares of SpiceJet fell by 2.47 per cent and InterGlobe Aviation edged lower by 2.24 per cent.

The US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict. Kansai Nerolac Paints dropped 3 per cent, Berger Paints declined 2 per cent, Asian Paints went lower by 1.38 per cent and Akzo Nobel India dipped 0.42 per cent.