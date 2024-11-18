ETV Bharat / business

Cost Of Borrowing Very Stressful, Banks Need To Make Interest Rates Affordable: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at an event stated bank interest rates are very stressful for some people, and steps are needed to make them affordable.

Cost Of Borrowing Very Stressful, Banks Need To Make Interest Rates Affordable: FM
File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 51 seconds ago

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said bank interest rates are very stressful for some people, and steps are needed to make them affordable. Amid widespread concerns about a possible slowdown in economic growth, the finance minister assured that the government is fully aware of the domestic and global challenges, and added that there is no need to have "undue concerns".

"What is important is when you look at India's growth requirements, and you can have so many different voices coming out and saying the cost of borrowing is really very stressful, and a time when we want industries to ramp up and move (to) building capacities, bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable," Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the annual business and economic conclave organised by SBI, the minister also asked banks to concentrate on their core function of giving loans and added that the "misselling" of insurance products also indirectly adds to the cost of borrowing for an entity.

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said bank interest rates are very stressful for some people, and steps are needed to make them affordable. Amid widespread concerns about a possible slowdown in economic growth, the finance minister assured that the government is fully aware of the domestic and global challenges, and added that there is no need to have "undue concerns".

"What is important is when you look at India's growth requirements, and you can have so many different voices coming out and saying the cost of borrowing is really very stressful, and a time when we want industries to ramp up and move (to) building capacities, bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable," Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the annual business and economic conclave organised by SBI, the minister also asked banks to concentrate on their core function of giving loans and added that the "misselling" of insurance products also indirectly adds to the cost of borrowing for an entity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIRMALA SITHARAMANFMBANK INTEREST RATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.