Commercial LPG Up By Rs 62 Per Cylinder, ATF Price Hiked By 3 PC

New Delhi: Jet fuel, or ATF, price was hiked by 3.3 per cent and rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

On Friday, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to Rs 90,538.72 per kl in the national capital, PTI reported citing state-owned fuel retailers.

The upward revision comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 84,642.91 per kl on Friday from Rs 81,866.13 previously.

Commercial LPG price hiked

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 62 to Rs 1,802 per 19-kg cylinder.