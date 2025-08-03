ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of 7 of Top-10 Valued Firms Erodes By Rs 1.35 Lakh Cr; TCS Biggest Laggard

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1.35 lakh crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit. Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 863.18 points or 1.05 per cent.

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,35,349.93 crore from their market valuation last week.

However, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever saw an increase in their mcap. Together, these three firms added Rs 39,989.72 crore in market valuation. The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 47,487.4 crore to Rs 10,86,547.86 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel eroded by Rs 29,936.06 crore to Rs 10,74,903.87 crore. Bajaj Finance's valuation tanked Rs 22,806.44 crore to Rs 5,44,962.09 crore and that of Infosys dropped by Rs 18,694.23 crore to Rs 6,10,927.33 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India declined by Rs 11,584.43 crore to Rs 7,32,864.88 crore. ICICI Bank faced an erosion of Rs 3,608 crore to Rs 10,50,215.14 crore from its market valuation while LIC lost Rs 1,233.37 crore to Rs 5,59,509.30 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever Ltd added Rs 32,013.18 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,99,462.97 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 5,946.67 crore to Rs 15,44,025.62 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed Rs 2,029.87 crore to Rs 18,85,885.39 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

