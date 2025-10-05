ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of 7 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Climbs Rs 74,573 Cr; HDFC Bank Biggest Gainer

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 74,573.63 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer in line with a positive trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 780.71 points or 0.97 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 239.55 points or 0.97 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were among the gainers, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation. HDFC Bank added Rs 30,106.28 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 14,81,889.57 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC jumped Rs 20,587.87 crore to Rs 5,72,507.17 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India surged Rs 9,276.77 crore to Rs 8,00,340.70 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,859.38 crore to Rs 5,97,806.50 crore.