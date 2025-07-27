ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of 6 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Drops By Rs 2.22 Lakh Cr; Reliance Biggest Laggard

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms diminished by Rs 2.22 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge declined by 294.64 points or 0.36 per cent.

"Markets ended lower for the fourth straight week as caution prevailed amid mixed cues. The market's direction was initially influenced by earnings announcements, with the banking sector showing strength due to positive results from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. However, a dip in stocks like Reliance capped the recovery.

"Furthermore, foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over trade deals ahead of the August 1 deadline kept volatility high," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,22,193.17 crore from their market valuation.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India made gains in their valuation. The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,14,687.7 crore to Rs 18,83,855.52 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys faced an erosion of Rs 29,474.56 crore to Rs 6,29,621.56 crore from its market capitalisation (mcap).