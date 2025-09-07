ETV Bharat / business

Coal Import Declines In July Over Sluggish Demand, Availability Of High Stock

New Delhi: India's coal import dropped 16.4 per cent to 21.08 million tonnes (MT) in July due to sluggish demand during the monsoon and the availability of high stock.

The country's coal import was 25.23 million tonnes (MT) in the year-ago period.

India's imports during the April-July period of the current fiscal year also declined to 97.49 million tonnes from 100.48 million tonnes in the year-ago period, according to Mjunction Services, a B2B e-commerce platform and a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.

"There was a decline in volumes due to sluggish demand during the monsoon and the high stock available in the system. We expect to see an uptick in demand before the festive season starting end-September," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Of the total imports in July, non-coking coal imports stood at 11.54 MT, against 16.52 MT imported in July last financial year. Coking coal import was at 5.85 MT, against 4.81 MT recorded during July last fiscal year.