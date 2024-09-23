ETV Bharat / business

Coal And Oil To Remain Key Drivers Of India's Economic Growth Despite Clean Energy Push

File photo of coal being loaded in good train amid a power crisis due to shortage of coal, at Rai Coal mines in Peeparwar ( ANI )

The importance of oil or crude oil as a source of energy in a country's economic growth is decreasing as advanced economies transition towards cleaner forms of energy such as wind and solar but India's dependence on crude oil to propel its economic growth is likely to remain high for years to come, shows an analysis of energy data by ETV Bharat.

As per the Niti Ayog data analysed by ETV Bharat, India consumed a total 384 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) of energy in 2006. In the country's energy mix at that time, coal was the dominant source of energy and nearly two decades later coal is still the dominant source of energy to drive India's economic growth.

The data showed that India consumed 216 mtoe of coal in 2006, followed by 119 mtoe of oil while other energy sources such as gas, hydropower, renewables and nuclear power cumulative accounted for around 12 per cent of India’s energy mix in that year.

In other words, coal as a dominant source of India’s energy mix accounted for 56.27 per cent of the country’s energy demand while oil was the second most dominant source of energy with 31 per cent. Gas accounted for 9.11 per cent, hydro-power accounted for 2.31 per cent and nuclear power for 1.17 per cent and renewable power such as solar and wind power accounted for a negligible 0.15 per cent of India's energy mix in 2006.

Ten years later in 2016, much did not change for the country’s energy mix as coal and oil remained the most important sources of energy mix. In fact, while the share of oil as a source of energy declined marginally and at the same time coal’s share in the country’s energy mix increased to close to 60 per cent.

In 2016, India consumed a total 685 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy (mtoe) which was an increase of nearly 80 per cent over the last decade as the country consumed 385 mtoe of energy in 2006.

India consumed 405 mtoe of coal, 204 mtoe of oil in 2016 while renewable energy accounted for 7.65 mtoe of energy in the year.

It means the share of coal in the country’s energy mix increased from 56.27 per cent to 59.05 per cent while the share of oil declined marginally from 31 per cent to 29.8 per cent. The share of gas was 7.09 per cent, hydro-power 1.52 per cent, nuclear 1.42 per cent while the share of renewable energy increased from a negligible 0.15 per cent to 1.12 per cent.

India’s energy mix in recent years