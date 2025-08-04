CM Stalin Inaugurates Vinfast Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the 'Vinfast' car manufacturing plant, which has been set up in Thoothukudi. At least 3,500 people will get employment through it.

Vinfast, an electric vehicle manufacturing company from Vietnam, has set up a plant at a cost of about Rs 16,000 crores in Sillanatham SIPCOT, Thoothukudi district.

Earlier, the company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to set up an electric car manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi with a capacity to produce 1.5 lakh vehicles per year. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of the plant in February 2024.

Initially, the plant was set up on 114 acres at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,119.67 crore. Two workshops, two warehouses and a car testing area were to be set up. With the completion of the first phase of car production, VF-6 and VF-7 cars have been brought from Vietnam and put up for sale.

Stalin also issued appointment orders to the employees. The event was attended by industrialists and prominent personalities of Thoothukudi.

Stalin said, "It is a matter of pride that South Asia's largest industrial company, Vinfast, has chosen Tamil Nadu. Vietnam is a wonder. Vinfast, a company from that country, has made us proud by starting its company in Tamil Nadu within 17 months of laying the foundation stone. Vinfast is a leader in the production of electric vehicles. Thank you for the trust you have placed in Tamil Nadu."

"Tamil Nadu's share in the total production of this company is 40 per cent. I can proudly say that Tamil Nadu is the capital of India's automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing," Stalin added.

Stalin said, "Just as the first car production started in Sriperumbudur, an electric vehicle manufacturing plant has been started in Thoothukudi. This will improve the economic development of trade between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam. During the Global Investors Summit held in January 2024, an MoU for this production project was signed with an investment of Rs 16,000 crores and guaranteed employment for 3,500 people."

"Subsequently, the company has started production in 17 months. Due to this, not only Thoothukudi, but all the southern districts will experience tremendous growth. Therefore, this day is the golden day of Tamil Nadu. We have reaffirmed to the world that Tamil Nadu is the capital of electric vehicles," he said.

