CM Siddaramaiah Launches One-Stop Portal for Industrial Approvals

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched the revamped 'Eka Gaavakshi' (Single Window) portal, a unified digital platform designed to streamline industrial approvals and services. The launch took place at the Global Investors Meet, where the government reinforced its commitment to making Karnataka a more business-friendly state.

The new portal, developed with technological support from Microsoft, integrates over 150 services from 30 departments into a single interface. This initiative aims to expedite approvals, renewals, modifications, and grievance redressals, ensuring a smoother process for investors and businesses. Additionally, central government services required by investors can now be accessed through the portal without bureaucratic delays.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil highlighted that, until now, industrial services were scattered across multiple departments, causing delays. “Now, we have consolidated all these services under one platform. With the help of AI-based chatbot support, investors can obtain the required information and services in their preferred language, all at their fingertips,” he explained. The portal is also mobile-friendly, making it accessible anytime and anywhere.

Under this system, 'Karnataka Udyoga Mitra' will now provide certificate-based approvals (ABC system), allowing investors to start construction and preparatory work immediately, without waiting for lengthy approvals. The state’s single-window clearance system has also been integrated with the national portal, ensuring seamless processing at both state and central levels.