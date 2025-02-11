CM Siddaramaiah Launches One-Stop Portal for Industrial Approvals

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched the revamped 'Eka Gaavakshi' (Single Window) portal, a unified digital platform designed to streamline industrial approvals and services. The launch took place at the Global Investors Meet, where the government reinforced its commitment to making Karnataka a more business-friendly state.
The new portal, developed with technological support from Microsoft, integrates over 150 services from 30 departments into a single interface. This initiative aims to expedite approvals, renewals, modifications, and grievance redressals, ensuring a smoother process for investors and businesses. Additionally, central government services required by investors can now be accessed through the portal without bureaucratic delays.
Speaking about the initiative, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil highlighted that, until now, industrial services were scattered across multiple departments, causing delays. “Now, we have consolidated all these services under one platform. With the help of AI-based chatbot support, investors can obtain the required information and services in their preferred language, all at their fingertips,” he explained. The portal is also mobile-friendly, making it accessible anytime and anywhere.
Under this system, 'Karnataka Udyoga Mitra' will now provide certificate-based approvals (ABC system), allowing investors to start construction and preparatory work immediately, without waiting for lengthy approvals. The state’s single-window clearance system has also been integrated with the national portal, ensuring seamless processing at both state and central levels.
Through this portal, businesses can now search for industrial land, obtain approvals, and secure building permits from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). Investors will also have access to GIS-based industrial information, helping them assess land availability and suitability.
The new system incorporates wizard technology, simplifying processes for obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) and other approvals. Additionally, a 'Wizard & Calculator' feature enables investors to check their eligibility for various incentives, subsidies, and exemptions, ensuring transparency in industrial benefits.
Addressing the significance of the initiative, Minister Patil stated, “There is intense competition from neighbouring states in attracting investments. To stay ahead, our industrial approval processes must be swift and hassle-free. Otherwise, opportunities may be lost. We had promised to introduce a single-window system, and today, we have delivered. This marks a significant step towards an efficient and investor-friendly business environment.”