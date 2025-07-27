ETV Bharat / business

CloudSEK Detects Maharashtra-Based Counterfeit Currency Syndicates Operating Via Social Media

New Delhi: Cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK has detected counterfeit currency syndicates based out of Maharashtra operating via social media platforms, the company said in a report.

The report said that the earlier such syndicates were confined to the dark web and underground print shops and claimed that such syndicates were now operating in broad daylight through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Sourajeet Majumder, a security researcher at CloudSEK, said the firm has reported about the syndicate to the law enforcement agencies with details of the cyber criminals along with their phone numbers, GPS location and supporting digital evidence. He said the counterfeit currency network was flourishing openly on social media platforms.

"In a first-of-its-kind investigation, CloudSEK's STRIKE team has not only quantified the spread -- Rs 17.5 crore worth of fake Indian currency in just six months -- but also attributed key individuals behind the operation using facial recognition, GPS data, and digital forensics," the report said. CloudSEK is one of the cyber intelligence service providers to India cyber security watchdog CERT-In.