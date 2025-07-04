CII Push For GST Simplification, Direct Tax Clarity, Rational Tariff Structure

New Delhi: In a strong policy pitch, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has put forward a series of recommendations to streamline India’s tax framework and enhance economic competitiveness.

Suggestions focus on rationalising the Goods and Services Tax (GST), simplifying direct tax laws, and adopting a tiered customs tariff structure to support domestic manufacturing.

Fewer Rates and Efficient GST

CII president Rajiv Memani has called for a significant rationalisation of GST rates. He said that keeping essential goods at a concessional 5 per cent, maintaining the 28 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, and bringing all other items under a single standard rate between 12 per cent and 18 per cent. According to him, this move would reduce classification disputes, ease compliance, and improve tax predictability for businesses.

To further enhance the efficiency of the GST regime the industry body has also urged the government to streamline and rationalise the Input Tax Credit (ITC) mechanism by addressing credit blockages and ensuring timely release of refunds. It also recommends harmonising audit , processes across states to create a coordinated and uniform compliance environment, added Memani.

In a bid to reduce GST-related litigation, CII has stressed the need to expedite the constitution of the long-awaited National Appellate Authority. Additionally, it has reiterated the importance of bringing key sectors like petroleum, electricity, and real estate within the GST framework to eliminate cascading taxes and promote seamless credit flow, added Rajiv Memani.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism

According to CII President, there is a need for the swift implementation of the proposed new Income Tax Bill to modernise and simplify the law. With a large number of appeals pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), CII has urged the government to take concrete steps to reduce litigation through stronger dispute resolution mechanisms.

Rajiv Memani also highlighted the need to rationalise the withholding tax regime, which currently has 32 provisions covering 37 types of payments. The industry body has proposed reducing this to just 2–3 standardised rates, thereby simplifying compliance and reducing the scope for inadvertent defaults, he suggested.gested structure includes:

0–2.5% import duty on raw materials and industrial inputs

2.5–5% on intermediate goods

5–7% on final finished products

This calibrated approach, according to CII, will help lower input costs for Indian producers, encourage domestic value addition, and provide moderate protection against import-driven market disruptions.