CII Proposes Robust Land Reforms To Help India Become Manufacturing Hub

New Delhi: Industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has proposed several land reforms for India to become a global manufacturing hub. These include formation of a GST-like Council to enable coordinated and consensus-based reforms, rationalisation of stamp duty rates of three to five percent across the country and digitalisation of land conversion process among others.
"The CII said the global landscape is undergoing seminal transformations, and trade and investment patterns are being reshaped by factors beyond cost. While protectionism and trade wars are a challenge, India's stable policy framework, strong industrial capabilities, large domestic market and a young workforce, coupled with it being seen as a trusted and a capable partner by many nations, set it up as an attractive investment destination," it said.
Elaborating on the importance of land reforms, CII said, despite making progress in several areas of reform, land still remains a domain where foundational changes are overdue in terms of access, cost and regulatory ease for businesses. So, land reforms must form a cornerstone of our economic policy, it added.
"A robust land reform strategy will not only boost India's manufacturing, but also improve investor confidence, unlock rural development potential and drive inclusive growth. We remain committed to working with Central and state governments to realise this vision of a competitive and an industrially advanced India," it said.
CII has forwarded nine suggestions in this regard:
- Land governance lies largely within state jurisdiction and the cross-cutting nature of land policy demands close cooperation between the Centre and states. So, CII recommends formation of a GST-like Council to enable coordinated and consensus-based land reforms.
- A major bottleneck is the multiplicity of authorities involved in land-related processes at the state level. In India, registering property requires nine procedures, 58 days and costs 7.8 per cent of the property's value. In contrast, New Zealand completes this in just 3.5 days at 0.1 per cent cost. These inefficiencies delay projects, increase cost and discourage potential investors. To overcome this, CII proposes establishing Integrated Land Authorities in each state to act as one-stop agencies overseeing allotments, conversions, dispute resolution, and zoning.
- Cumbersome procedures for land use conversion further delay industrial projects. CII advocates full digitisation of the conversion process, with digitally signed certificates and QR code-enabled third-party verification to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption.
- The inconsistency in stamp duty rates adds cost and unpredictability for investors. CII recommends rationalising these charges to a uniform range of 3 to 5 per cent across states to ensure standardisation while making transactions more affordable.
- Land disputes account for 66 per cent of civil litigation and a significant share of Supreme Court cases. Much of this stems from India's reliance on presumptive titling. CII strongly advocates that states move to a conclusive titling system that ensures clear ownership, significantly reducing litigation risks and unlocking land for investments.
- Most states do not have publicly available data on land disputes, making it hard for businesses to assess risks. In line with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), CII recommends states to publish information on the number, nature and resolution timelines of land disputes to enable informed decision-making and foster competitive federalism.
- CII also believes that land governance should be more adaptive to future needs. States should adopt dynamic zoning plans with a "negative list" approach, permitting all uses except those explicitly restricted. Zoning plans must be updated regularly based on evolving land characteristics and economic needs, CII stated.
- Environmental sustainability must be integrated into reform efforts. CII suggests that states identify forest areas that can be carefully repurposed for industrial use, specially degraded forests in the vicinity of the industrial corridors, offset by afforestation in other regions, thereby supporting growth and preserving ecological balance.
- Large land parcels in rural and underdeveloped regions remain disconnected from industrial activity due to infrastructure gaps. CII recommends developing cross-border industrial corridors supported by infrastructure like transport, power, water, and digital connectivity, and streamlining land banks to integrate rural as well as underdeveloped areas.
To successfully capitalise on the emerging opportunities and march towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, India must adopt a comprehensive and forward-looking competitiveness agenda," CII's press release said.