ETV Bharat / business

CII Proposes Robust Land Reforms To Help India Become Manufacturing Hub

New Delhi: Industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has proposed several land reforms for India to become a global manufacturing hub. These include formation of a GST-like Council to enable coordinated and consensus-based reforms, rationalisation of stamp duty rates of three to five percent across the country and digitalisation of land conversion process among others.

"The CII said the global landscape is undergoing seminal transformations, and trade and investment patterns are being reshaped by factors beyond cost. While protectionism and trade wars are a challenge, India's stable policy framework, strong industrial capabilities, large domestic market and a young workforce, coupled with it being seen as a trusted and a capable partner by many nations, set it up as an attractive investment destination," it said.

Elaborating on the importance of land reforms, CII said, despite making progress in several areas of reform, land still remains a domain where foundational changes are overdue in terms of access, cost and regulatory ease for businesses. So, land reforms must form a cornerstone of our economic policy, it added.