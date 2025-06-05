China's Magnet Curbs Stall India's EV Momentum, Trigger Supply Chain Alarm

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Rare earth magnets, essential for EV motors, have become the latest flashpoint in India’s growing electric mobility ambitions. These magnets power the core of Brushless DC (BLDC) and Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM), which drive most electric vehicles today, particularly two-wheelers.

With China tightening export controls, Indian automakers now face serious supply-side disruptions. If the situation continues, industry experts warn that EV prices could rise, production could slow and expansion plans may take a hit.

In April this year, China imposed an export curb on rare-earth magnets, as a response to Trump’s tariff changes. Earlier, in 2023, China had banned the export of technology to manufacture rare earth magnets and now, with this export curb, China has a strong stranglehold on the supply chains of these magnets.

Sources in the automobile industry have flagged a growing concern. India relies on China for nearly 90% of its magnet imports, components crucial not just for electric vehicles but also for petrol and diesel vehicles. Since April, automakers have been running on existing inventory and production is expected to continue only as long as these stocks last. Once they run out, manufacturing could face serious disruptions. Industry insiders stress the need for swift government intervention to prevent a potential crisis.

Shortage Of Raw Material

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that over the last one month, the industry, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and other stakeholders including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) have held multiple meetings but there is still no concrete solution to the issue. Prima facie, China appears more interested in selling us motors rather than rare earth magnets, which are a critical component. In a way, it seems that China does not want to see India emerge as a manufacturer in this space.

When asked how much stock is currently available and how long production can be sustained, he said it varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. “No one is going to reveal their inventory levels before their competitors,” he added.

According to him, this is no longer just a matter for the industry or even the Ministries of Heavy Industries and Commerce—it now requires intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs at a government-to-government level. "China may have issues with other countries and with us as well, and such matters can only be addressed diplomatically," he said. Until an alternative arrangement is in place, India will have to procure these materials in whatever form they are available.

The Challenge

Nearly 90% of the global supply of these magnets comes from China, and India is heavily dependent on imports. Alternative sources like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Australia exist, but they lack the scale and cost-efficiency required to meet India’s growing demand. Moreover, testing and validating these new supply chains could take years.

Shipments of these magnets have been stuck at Chinese ports since early April this year. To get them released, Indian manufacturers are now required to self-declare the magnets’ end use, clear multiple certification layers through domestic authorities, and then wait for final clearance from the Chinese Embassy. Despite around 30 applications clearing the Indian side, Chinese approvals remain pending — leaving automakers in a lurch.

For India’s EV industry, especially the highly price-sensitive two-wheeler segment, this delay is more than just a logistical hiccup. It threatens to derail production schedules, delay new launches, and even trigger price hikes of up to 8% as companies scramble to offset rising input costs.

Opportunity in Crisis

Director General, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Ajay Sahai told ETV Bharat that the industry has expressed concerns about the difficulties it is currently facing, and the government is actively looking into the matter. He added that efforts are underway to identify alternative sources so that the industry does not suffer.

“In today’s global landscape, India should not remain dependent on any one country. While China may be the largest exporter, it’s crucial for us to explore options elsewhere,” he said.

He pointed out that China probably feels India is regulating many of its exports, and in response, it is imposing restrictions on India.

Until alternate supply chains are validated or diplomatic solutions are found, India’s EV ambitions may remain hostage to geopolitical headwinds beyond its control. For India to move forward in the direction of self-reliant manufacturing, it must diversify its import sources. That way, any geopolitical tension—no matter where it arises—will not disrupt Indian supply chains or economic progress.