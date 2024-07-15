China's Economy Slowed in the Last Quarter as Weak Consumer Demand Dragged on Growth

Bangkok: China's economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual rate in the last quarter, the government reported Monday, while emphasizing signs of improvement in factory output, income and investment.

That was sharply below the 5.3% annual pace of growth seen in the first quarter of the year. Economists say weak consumer demand and reduced government spending are dragging on growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew at a 5% pace in the first half of the year, at the target set by the government for around 5% growth.

The update came as leaders of the ruling Communist Party gathered for a once-a-decade conclave to set economic policy that was expected to focus on self-sufficient strategies for growth in an era of tensions over trade and technology.

The four-day meeting of the Communist Party's 205-member Central Committee is the third plenary session of a five-year term that started in 2022. This year's meeting was expected to be held last year but was delayed.

Such meetings typically focus on long-term issues, but business owners and investors are watching to see if the party announces any immediate measures to try to counter a prolonged downturn in the property market and persistent malaise that has suppressed China's post-COVID-19 recovery.