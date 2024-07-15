ETV Bharat / business

China's Economy Slowed in the Last Quarter as Weak Consumer Demand Dragged on Growth

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

China's economy grew slower than expected at 4.7 per cent annually in the last quarter, down from 5.3 per cent. Factors like weak consumer demand and reduced government spending are contributing to this slowdown, despite improvements in factory output, income, and investment.

Pedestrians cross an intersection in Beijing, China (AP Photo)

Bangkok: China's economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual rate in the last quarter, the government reported Monday, while emphasizing signs of improvement in factory output, income and investment.

That was sharply below the 5.3% annual pace of growth seen in the first quarter of the year. Economists say weak consumer demand and reduced government spending are dragging on growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew at a 5% pace in the first half of the year, at the target set by the government for around 5% growth.

The update came as leaders of the ruling Communist Party gathered for a once-a-decade conclave to set economic policy that was expected to focus on self-sufficient strategies for growth in an era of tensions over trade and technology.

The four-day meeting of the Communist Party's 205-member Central Committee is the third plenary session of a five-year term that started in 2022. This year's meeting was expected to be held last year but was delayed.

Such meetings typically focus on long-term issues, but business owners and investors are watching to see if the party announces any immediate measures to try to counter a prolonged downturn in the property market and persistent malaise that has suppressed China's post-COVID-19 recovery.

