Chennai Engineer Develops Machine To Reduce Horticulture Losses After Studying 1 Lakh Farmers

Lucknow: A young engineer from Chennai has designed a unique machine for horticulturists that can reduce the export losses while making their task easy. The machine designed by Ravi has been named 'Farm Gate Harvesting Machine'.

It washes, dries and grades more than 20 varieties of fruits including mango, guava, litchi, orange, apple and sapota according to their weight and makes them directly suitable for packaging.

Mangoes harvested by the machine (ETV Bharat)

According to Ravi, “This machine can be taken directly to the fields with the help of a tractor and it does the entire processing after fruits are put in it. This means that the farmer neither needs to take the fruits to the grading factory nor does he have to worry about the expenses and losses there. The machine processes up to 3 quintals of fruits in one hour making them ready for packaging and exports.”

Machine To Reduce Horticulture Losses (ETV Bharat)

Ravi related that after completing his B.Tech, he undertook research interacting with about one lakh farmers from four states of South India along with exporters and traders. He found that due to lack of processing and grading of fruits, farmers have to bear a loss of about 21%.

He said that taking the fruits from the orchards to the factories is a challenge. Fruits get spoilt on the way and many times the goods get rejected as they do not fit into the export categorization. The machine developed by him is a solution to these problems.

Ravi said that this machine will now be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh as well so that the farmers here can also get its benefits.

“Talks are going on with the National Research Centre in Lucknow regarding the manufacturing of the machine,” he shared.

He said that mango and litchi gardening is done on a large scale in Uttar Pradesh and these fruits are exported abroad. This machine can be a game changer for the fruit growers here.

Chennai Engineer Develops Machine To Reduce Horticulture Losses After Studying 1 Lakh Farmers (ETV Bharat)

Ravi said that this machine will be launched in the market in collaboration with a company named 'Meta' that is based in Lucknow. The farmers are excited about this machine and many of them are already using it by taking it on rent.

Ravi claims that this machine can revolutionize the horticulture sector in the state that produces a large number of fruits on a huge scale.

“If the government and institutions cooperate, then this technology can increase the income of the farmers in a big way. The facility of sending finished goods for export directly from the farm is no longer just a dream. It is close to becoming a reality,” he said.