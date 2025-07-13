ETV Bharat / business

Centre's Semiconductor Push Could Cut Chip Imports By USD 20 Bn: McKinsey

New Delhi: The central government's endeavours to develop the Indian semiconductor industry will help reduce the country's reliance on imported chips by an estimated USD 10 billion to USD 20 billion, said a report by a major consultancy firm, McKinsey.

According to the firm, India must combine targeted government incentives with strategic collaborations involving global technology giants to accelerate the growth of its semiconductor industry.

The consultancy highlights that such a dual approach is essential for India to establish itself as a key player in the global semiconductor value chain.

"To realise this potential value and reduce import dependency, India will require a mix of targeted government incentives and partnerships with global technology leaders," the report added.

Semiconductor chips are essential components in virtually all electronic devices, enabling a wide range of functionalities from basic computation to advanced technologies. According to the estimates, Indian market for semiconductors is expected to cross USD 100.2 billion by 2032 from USD 34.3 billion in 2023.

Today, India's semiconductor industry is primarily centered on design. The country accounts for about 20 per cent of the global semiconductor design workforce and is home to Research and Development (R&D) hubs for major players.