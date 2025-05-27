Centre Reinstates RoDTEP Benefits For Special Export Categories; Policy Uncertainty Raises Concerns

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Centre has announced the reinstatement of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exporters operating under Advance Authorisation (AA), Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and for those operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). All eligible exporters will be able to avail of the benefits for exports made from June 1.

According to the commerce ministry, this move is part of the government's continued efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of domestic exporters. RoDTEP benefits were available until February 5, and by restoring them, the government aims to ensure a more level playing field for exporters across various sectors, helping them better compete in international markets.

The scheme provides a mechanism for reimbursement of taxes/ duties/ levies, which are currently not being offered under other mechanisms at the central, state and local level but which are incurred in the process of manufacture and distribution of exported products, to the exporting industries in India. Exporters of eligible items under the scheme are being issued e-scrips as a refund. The e-scrips are transferable and can be used for payment of basic customs duty.

RoDTEP is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency. As of March 31, total disbursements have crossed Rs 57,976 crore, underscoring their significance in supporting India's merchandise exports.

For the financial year 2025–26, the Centre has allocated Rs 18,233 crore under the scheme. The support will cover 10,780 HS codes (a standardised system used for identifying and classifying goods for international trade) for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports, ensuring broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy.

The reintroduction of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government’s continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said, "On May 27, the DGFT announced that RoDTEP benefits will once again be available to exports by Advance Authorisation holders, Export-Oriented Units and Special Economic Zone units for all eligible shipments from June 1. The government did not allow RoDTEP benefits for these groups for exports between February 5 and May 31."

"The government's stop-and-start approach to RoDTEP undermines the scheme's purpose. Although RoDTEP is a WTO-compliant mechanism to refund embedded duties borne by exporters, its repeated withdrawal for AA holders, EOUs and SEZs creates serious uncertainty," he added.

Srivastava explained that exporters struggle to fix the price for products or plan long-term deals when they cannot rely on steady refunds. "While the reinstatement of benefits is welcome, it raises a bigger issue that why were they cut off mid-cycle at all? To position India as a stable and competitive export hub, the government must ensure uninterrupted RoDTEP coverage for at least five years. Frequent policy shifts hurt credibility, weaken trust and ultimately damage export competitiveness," he added.